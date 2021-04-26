Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 1,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

