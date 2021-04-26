Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

