Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

ALKS stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,127. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

