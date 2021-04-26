Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

