Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 35,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $818.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

