Allegion (ALLE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

4/12/2021 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

3/22/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

