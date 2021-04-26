Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLE. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

ALLE traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $137.22. 4,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

