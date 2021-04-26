Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

