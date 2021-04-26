Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 22488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a market capitalization of £512.61 million and a P/E ratio of 63.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

