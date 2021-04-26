Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
