Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 152,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $34.80. 5,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,405. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

