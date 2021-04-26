AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Shares of ALVR opened at $22.34 on Monday. AlloVir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
