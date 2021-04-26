AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ALVR opened at $22.34 on Monday. AlloVir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

