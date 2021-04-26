AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after buying an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $366,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
