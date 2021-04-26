AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after buying an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $366,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

