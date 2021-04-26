AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. AllSafe has a market cap of $504,324.51 and $81.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

