Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.