Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.