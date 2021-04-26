Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 10735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.
About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
