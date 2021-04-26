Alpaca Finance Trading 107.9% Higher Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 107.9% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00284367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.97 or 0.00992744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.21 or 0.00724974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.08 or 1.00315808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

