Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,956 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. 258,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

