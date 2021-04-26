Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 52,106 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 201,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,005,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $53.70. 362,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

