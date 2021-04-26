Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 5,373 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

