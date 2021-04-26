Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $507.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

