Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 820.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.57. 24,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,702. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

