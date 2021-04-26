Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.72. 48,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,719. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

