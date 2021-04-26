Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares during the period.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

