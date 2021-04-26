Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $38.68. 393,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

