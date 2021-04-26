Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 259,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

