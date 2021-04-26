Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at $204,748,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

