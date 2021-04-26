Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 361,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

