Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $869.32. 14,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.