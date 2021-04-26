Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.04. 111,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.