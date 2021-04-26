Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $186.51. 49,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

