Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.04. 5,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,494. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.