Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 18,856 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.31. 145,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

