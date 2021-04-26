Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

