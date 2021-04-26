Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,147. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

