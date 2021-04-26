Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

