Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

