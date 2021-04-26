Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,320.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,325.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

