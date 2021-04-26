Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

