Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

