Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 6th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

