Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

