Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.