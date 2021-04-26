Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

