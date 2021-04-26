Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

