Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $306,536.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.52 or 0.01006274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00695878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,597.69 or 1.00152562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

