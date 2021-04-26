AltaGas’ (ATGFF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

