AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.79.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.16. 723,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,344. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

