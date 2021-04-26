AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 723,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,344. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.19.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

